Texans can shop tax-free this weekend

The 2020 tax-free weekend will be held Aug. 7-9

BEAUMONT, Texas — Get ready to shop and save!

Tax-free weekend is here allowing parents to save on back-to-school shopping.

But shopping will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some things to know before you hit the stores:

When is tax-free weekend?

Texans will be able to take advantage of the annual tax-free weekend from Friday, August 7 until Sunday, August 9.

What qualifies as tax-free?

Shoppers will be able to buy clothes, shoes and an array of school supplies tax-free.

This year, the Texas Comptroller says there will be qualifying items sold online can qualify to be tax-free.

TAX-FREE ITEMS (not a complete list):

Backpacks

Binders

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Blackboard chalk

Compass

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Expandable folders

Pocket folders

Plastic folders

Manila folders

Glue

Paste / Paste Sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers

Notebooks

Loose leaf ruled notebook paper

Copy paper

Graph paper

Tracing paper

Colored paper

Poster board

Construction paper

Pencil boxes / other supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Tennis shoes

Jogging suits

Swimsuits

TAXABLE ITEMS (not a complete list) :

Computers

Textbooks

Luggage

Briefcase

Athletic bags / Duffle bags

Computer bag

Football pads

Cleats

Jewelry

Purses

Clothing subscription boxes

For a full list of tax-free items, you can visit the Texas Comptroller's website HERE.

Is this just in-store or can I shop online?

According to the comptroller, shoppers can “buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases).”

Only individual items less than $100 qualify for the tax-free weekend.

According to the comptroller, delivery & shipping charges are part of the TOTAL SALE price. So your item you are purchasing plus shipping charges must be below $100 to be eligible.

What else do I need to know?

The comptroller is encouraging shoppers to maintain social distancing and other health safety guidelines while in-store shopping.