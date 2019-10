AUSTIN, Texas — “DELL CHILDREN'S OFFERS ADVANCED CARE FOR CHILDREN WITH EPILEPSY! LET'S LEARN MORE ABOUT DELL CHILDREN’S STATE OF THE ART NEUROSCIENCES CENTER!”-NyleMaxwell

NAND PATEL (NAND PAH-TEL) IS A YOUNG MAN WHO JUST LOVES TO CATCH UP ON THE CLASSICS

“FOR FUN I LIKE TO READ BOOKS,…. AND WATCH ANDY GRIFFITH ON NETFLIX.”

SEVERE SEIZURES AFFECTED HIS QUALITY OF LIFE - SO HIS PARENTS TURNED TO DELL CHILDREN’S COMPREHENSIVE EPILEPSY CENTER

(NITA PATEL)

“HE WOULD BE LIKE ALWAYS TIRED,….. OR NOT ABLE TO GO PLACES HE LIKES TO GO.”

(DR. DAVE CLARKE)

THEY WERE REALLY BAD SEIZURES, MULTIPLE TYPES.

DR DAVE CLARKE -Medical Director of the Texas Comprehensive Pediatric Epilepsy Program

PERFORMED A SURGERY CALLED LASER ABLATION

(DR. DAVE CLARKE)

“WE HAD A RELATIVELY NEW TECHNIQUE … YOU TAKE A VERY VERY THIN CATHETER, THE SURGEON WOULD PASS IT ALONG, AND IF YOU COULD IDENTIFY WHERE THE SEIZURES WERE COMING FROM, THEY COULD HEAT IT AND GET RID OF THAT AREA.”

NOW SEIZURE FREE FOR ALMOST 2 YEARS,

NAND IS THRIVING THANKS TO THE CARING STAFF, AND ADVANCED TREATMENT, AVAILABLE AT DELL CHILDREN’S.

