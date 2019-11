“DELL CHILDREN’S PROVIDES EXCEPTIONAL CARE TO CHILDREN IN CENTRAL TEXAS AND BEYOND, WE’RE PROUD OF THE WORK THEY DO TO HELP KIDS GET BACK TO BEING KIDS”

YOU WOULDN’T KNOW IT BY LOOKING AT HIM PLAY HIS HEART OUT - BUT FIVE YEAR OLD JOSH REIS IS A SURVIVOR.

“ HE’S BIG… HE’S STRONG”

AT TWENTY ONE MONTHS A BRAIN TUMOR WAS DISCOVERED-

“HE STARTED FALLING VERY OFTEN – DISBALANCING.. AND FALLING BACK”

SO THE SPECIALISTS AT DELL CHILDREN’S PERFORMED TWO SURGERIES AND PROVIDED EXTENSEIVE REHAB – NURSE PRACTITIONER JASON MORRIS WAS THERE FOR THE JOURNEY

“WITH CHILDREN YOU HAVE TO TREAT THEM WHERE THEY’RE AT…..

…OUR TEAM OF CHILD-LIFE SPECIALISTS, OUR NURSES - ALL KNOW HOW TO ADAPT THE CARE BASED ON THE FAMILY NEEDS AND BASED ON WHERE THE CHILDREN ARE AT.”

THE DEDICATED TEAM AT DELL CHILDRENS WAS A LIFELINE TO THE REIS FAMILY-

“WITHOUT THEM….WE CAN’T KEEP GOING… THEY’RE AMAZING”

NOW WALKING AND TALKING BETTER THAN EVER – JOSHUA HAS A BRIGHT FUTURE, AND A BIG JOURNEY AHEAD.

