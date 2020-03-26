AUSTIN, Texas — This month, KVUE is introducing you to Erwin Ballarta, a man who's spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and is now using his coffee company to support the families of fallen first responders.

Ballarta launched Texas True Blue Coffee Company in January. Money from the company's sales is used to support community members in need.

Ballarta is new to the coffee business but says he enjoys the hustle. Helping out widows like Cynthia Vetter is what he said motivates him to do what he does.

On Aug. 3, 2000, Vetter's husband, DPS Trooper Randy Vetter, was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop in Kyle, Texas.

Ballarta said Randy Vetter was not only a great guy, but also his hero.

"We can help families in times of trouble, and if the time comes that we can help them financially ... we want to make sure that we are there for them and we take care of that," said Ballarta.

