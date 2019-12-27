AUSTIN, Texas — Christi Lee works hard every day to make a difference in someone's life.

This could be anywhere from visiting with her students at Manor High School where she works, teaching the word of God to the homeless under the Interstate 35 bridge near the Austin Police Department headquarters, or seeing those near her as more than neighbors.

This includes Ms. Vera. She and Lee are great friends who met through church under the bridge. She realized Vera was going through a hard time and needed a helping hand. As Lee got to know her, she also learned Vera's journey wasn't an easy one.

"Ms. Christie is the best friend I've ever had, she's helped me with things I never thought I could do, and I appreciate her," said Vera.

According to Lee, Vera had never celebrated her birthday before and, of course, Lee quickly changed that. In 2018, Vera celebrated her 50th birthday surrounded by friends she now calls family!

RELATED:

Pay It Forward: Nichola Austin

Pay It Forward: Jennifer Womack

Pay It Forward: Lee Brown

This is what Lee does, she shines her bright light for those who need it. That includes close to 500 families in the Manor area just last month, by hosting her very first Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

"She does the feast of sharing ... and she goes, 'I think Manor needs this, their community, we need to get together and have a meal, and she made it happen. We had 150 pounds of potatoes that I helped peel," laughed Cheremma Lee, Christie Lee's younger sister.

For Christie Lee, there are no limitations when it comes to making her goals happen.

"I feel like if everybody does a little part, we can fill the needs of each other, because we all have needs, whether we know it or not, so I never get overwhelmed, I never feel like something is too big, I just try to find a way that I can make a difference," said Christie Lee.

RELATED: Pay It Forward: Melissa Puntenney

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Magen Fieramusca set to make first court appearance on Jan. 2

Funeral arrangements for Heidi Broussard made for Saturday in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Health officials: Measles exposure reported at 5 US airports