AUSTIN, Texas — This month, we're introducing you to a woman who dedicates her time on and off the clock to the girls of Annunciation Maternity Home in Georgetown, Texas.

These girls come to AMH searching for hope while experiencing a crisis – pregnancy – and Jennifer Womack changes their lives for the better.

Girls arrive scared, angry, confused and many have struggled with homelessness and traumas, thinking their past defines them.

Devin Dewitt was one of those girls, but Womack helped change her life around.

Yes, working with these women at AMH is Womack's actual job – but it's more than a 9-to-5 for her.

Seth Galemore, a development director with AMH, told KVUE she is seen at the facility at all hours of the day.

"She doesn't just do the tick marks on her job description. She shows up to the hospital when babies are born in the middle of the night, just so she can share that moment with them," Galemore said. "A lot of these young moms don't have support from their family."

Womack is a person going above and beyond in her community to make a change.

