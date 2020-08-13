How teachers can protect themselves from the spread of COVID-19

BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the most challenging jobs just got even more difficult as educators are having to completely rethink classroom setups and safety procedures for their classrooms.
Dr. Ray Callas, a Beaumont physician, says it's a difficult place to be.
"The teachers, I feel for them," Callas said. "They want to educate these children but they want to do it safely."
Here are some ways teachers can protect themselves this school year.
- Pack an extra set of clothes and change before leaving work
When you get home, put your old clothes right in the washer.
- Don't bring a lot of personal items with you to campus
- Use a water bottle with a cover
- Have different masks for different days of the week
- If you have long hair, wear it up so you're not tempted to touch your face
- When you get home, don't take your work shoes inside the house
Of course, you should keep CDC guidelines in mind.
"Maintain good hygiene, socially distance, wear a mask. When they take that mask off for the day, keep it in a paper bag or a bag to make sure that mask stays away from everyone," Dr. Callas said.