KVUE's Five Who Care award show goes virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Five adults and five kids will be recognized on Thursday, Nov. 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published after the 2019 Five Who Care event.

KVUE's 32nd annual Five Who Care award show is going virtual this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

KVUE and partners ABC Home and Commercial Services and Henna Chevrolet will honor 10 people who go above and beyond in service to their community. Like every year, KVUE received nominations from those in the community.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, KVUE will honor five adults and five kids making huge impacts on the lives of others across the Austin area.

You can watch this year's 5 Who Care award show on KVUE's YouTube Channel.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and the award recipients will be watching, so feel free to leave comments as the show goes on!