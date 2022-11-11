Coats for Kids 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — As temperatures are getting cooler, many of us will start grabbing for that jacket to keep warm. We all know that weather in Texas can be unpredictable, so the need for a coat could happen at any time.



Unfortunately, many children across Central Texas don’t have access to a warm winter coat.



That’s why KVUE, a long-standing partner of Coats for Kids for 36 years, is teaming up again with the Junior League of Austin, Jack Brown Cleaners & KVET in the effort to give more than 30,000 winter coats to Central Texas children in need during this year’s drive, which goes until Dec. 7.



We are accepting coat donations at any Jack Brown Cleaners across Central Texas. You can also donate a monetary gift by texting GIVEATX to 243725. Just $20 buys a new winter coat, but any amount donated is helpful. You can donate here: 2022 Coats for Kids Donations



Distribution of the coats will take place from December 1st through the 10th, where we plan to distribute our one-millionth coat!



If you want to request a coat, visit this link: 2022 Coats for Kids Coat Request



If you want to volunteer for the drive, visit this link: 2022 Coats for Kids Volunteer Signup



For more information, visit www.jlaustin.org/coats/