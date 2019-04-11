AUSTIN, Texas — The annual coat drive, Coats for Kids, has been providing warm coats to the Austin area for over 30 years.

Every November and December, KVUE asks viewers to donate their coats, which are dry cleaned by Jack Brown Cleaners.

Jack Brown Cleaners and KVUE, with partners The Junior League of Austin and KVET Radio, collect more than 30,000 coats for children in Central Texas every year.

Click here to donate as little as $20 for a child’s winter coat, or drop by KVUE at 3201 Steck Ave. or any Jack Brown Cleaners location from Nov. 4 to Dec.4 with a winter coat.

