AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of children are going to have the coats they need to get through the winter thanks to generous donors across Central Texas.

Saturday, Dec. 7 was distribution day for KVUE and Jack Brown Cleaners' annual Coats for Kids donation drive – and in all, we collected 35,176 coats! The goal for this year was to collect 34,000.

KVET FM and Junior League of Austin helps put together the donation drive, and organizers said it really makes a difference for children in the Austin area.

And this year, for the first time, Coats for Kids is also distributing coats at Austin ISD schools, which means the drive will help even more children!

"We realize that, while this event is wonderful, that we bring people to Palmer [Events Center], we want to make sure that for anyone who doesn't have the opportunity to get here and who needs a coat, we're proving that for them," chair Leslie Purdue said.

KVUE and our partners have been collecting coats for the drive for 33 years.

WATCH: Live from Coats For Kids Distribution Day 2019 with Paul Brown of Jack Brown Cleaners

