'Our Future': Meet Reese Nieto

Reese Nieto from Walsh Middle School is the R Bank Our Future award winner for October.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Reese Nieto truly cares about her classmates.

While many students have had a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nieto has taken it upon herself to be there for her fellow classmates. Caring for others is very important to this Walsh Middle School student.

Nieto told KVUE that being kind to others is also good for her.

"It helps me as a person but it also helps other people. If they're having a hard time, I just enjoy being nice to everyone," Nieto said.

Not only does Nieto excel with her school work, she is also on student council and is very active in athletics at Walsh. She competes in just about every sport available but she's really enjoys running.

"Right now, I really enjoy cross country. It's a lot of fun and I also enjoy running in my free time," Nieto said.

Nieto hopes to join the military after high school in a few years and eventually go to nursing school. Being a nurse is something she sees as a way to continue to help others.

"It would be an amazing profession and would just be so fun to help people every single day. That would just be like one of my dreams," Nieto said.

For now, this active and caring eighth-grader is focused on finishing her middle school days and moving on to high school next year. In the meantime, she'll be working hard on the athletic field and also working hard to make sure her fellow students are getting the support they need to succeed.