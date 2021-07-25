'Our Future': Meet Lusia Langi

This month's winner is a true student-athlete: Lusia Langi from Hays High School.

AUSTIN, Texas — The school year is just a few weeks away, and believe it or not, there are some students out there who are excited about that. Lusia Langi of Hays High School is one of those students eager to get back to class.

"I've always enjoyed learning, I was that weird kid who looked forward to school," Langi said.

It's not weird at all! In fact, it's admirable that Langi takes pride in her education. She's a straight-A student, after all. This sophomore is also a star on the Hays volleyball team. No player works harder and no player is a better teammate than Langi.

Volleyball is always on her mind.

"I just have a great love of the game," Langi said. "At tournaments, you'll find me watching college games between my games. I just love learning about the game. I have such a passion for it."

If you happen to catch one of the Hays volleyball games this fall, you'll likely notice Langi's biggest fan: her little brother, Cannon.

"Cannon, he's nine. He's going into the 4th grade. He has autism and a rare genetic disorder called KAT-6-A. I love him so much we're like best friends," Langi said.

Langi's dad works for the football program at the University of Texas. She hopes to one day follow in his footsteps and work for a major college football program.

"I'd like to be a DFO, director of football operations for a football team or I'd also like to be a history teacher and volleyball coach," Langi said.

With her work ethic and desire to keep getting better, there's no limit to what Langi can accomplish. You can guarantee Cannon will be there to support her all along the way.