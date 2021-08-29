'Our Future': Meet Jake McAnally

This month's winner is a key member of the school's football team: Cedar Park High School's Jake McAnally.

AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar Park's Jake McAnally is looking forward to his senior year. The Honor Society member is also a key member of the school's football team.

McAnally understands what it takes to succeed on the field, but he also understands that it's important to take care of business in the classroom.

"I've always wanted to strive to get all A's. It's also super important to me, since I'm and athlete and need to get good grades so I can stay on the field. Grades have always been important to me," Jake told KVUE.

McAnally keeps his schedule full with volunteer work, as well. He's been a member of the Young Men's Service League since his freshman year. McAnally and his mom work with Austin-area charities like the Austin Food Bank and Keep Austin Beautiful.

McAnally understands that being a well-rounded student can help him in the future when he heads off to college.

"I like to work as hard as I can in the classroom," McAnally said. "It perfectly translates over to the field. We're always pushing our hardest, giving our best."

Right now, he's leaning towards Texas Tech, but knows that there's still time to make that important decision. McAnally plans to study business in college.