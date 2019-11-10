AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has officially cited Liquid Environmental Solutions of Texas LLC for workplace safety hazards after an employee died at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in April.

The company now faces $301,188 in fines.

The man died from asphyxiation while inside a manhole that lacked enough oxygen and a means to escape. OSHA determined that the company, which provides vacuum trucks to empty the airport's grease traps, lacked proper procedures, training and equipment for accessing the permit-required confined space.

“This tragedy could have been prevented if the company had followed proper safety procedures, such as air testing, communication systems and non-entry retrieval devices for employee rescue situations,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt.

“Companies are legally required to test and monitor confined spaces for oxygen content before and during entry,” said OSHA Regional Administrator Eric Harbin.

RELATED: Three injured in grease trap incident at Austin airport

OSHA’s Confined Spaces page lists a fact sheet on Procedures for Atmospheric Testing in Confined Spaces, a Confined Spaces Advisor, and a booklet on permit-required confined spaces.

Liquid Environmental Solutions of Texas has 15 business days after receiving the citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

According to the OSHA Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthy workplaces for their employees. OSHA helps to ensure safe conditions for the nation's workers by setting and enforcing standards and providing training, education and assistance.

RELATED: City of Austin receives legal claim after airport grease trap incident results in man's death

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Dr. Phil examines new theories in Rodney Reed case

Cat gets IV drip after mating with 5 felines during wild night at pet hotel

Austin's moonlight towers: Was a serial killer really behind their construction?