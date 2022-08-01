Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers

Layoffs are said to have taken place nationwide.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported.

The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that the layoffs were "organizational restructuring" while others pointed to "widespread layoffs" at various Oracle Corp. branches.

Oracle moved its headquarters to Austin in 2020 and boasts around 2,500 local employees, making it "one of the 15 largest tech employers in the Texas capital," the Journal said.

Overall job postings in the nation's tech hubs, which includes Austin, were down 8.4% in the four weeks before July 28, according to an Indeed report cited by the Austin Business Journal.

Read the full report here.