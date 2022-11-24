Operation Turkey delivers thousands of meals on Thanksgiving

A total of 5,000 meals were prepared at Rodeo Austin and then handed out to the community.

AUSTIN, Texas — Operation Turkey took place on Thanksgiving. A total of 1,500 volunteers at Rodeo Austin helped prepare and deliver meals to people in the Austin area.

"It has been going great, doing a lot meals, feeding a lot of people, just helping, it’s nothing but great around here," said volunteer Tyler Murphy.

It is his 15th year participating in the event.



"I love it. I know every scope of turkey I put in a box is going to feed someone today."

A total of 5,000 plates were prepared at Rodeo Austin. It is just one of many locations throughout seven states in the United States hosting an event. It started as a vision by Operation Turkey founder Richard Bagdonas and others.

"It started on Thanksgiving in 2000 when where there was a man in a wheelchair who was homeless on Sixth Street. And that's the person I gave the first meal to. The next year fed two. This year we are feeding 15% of the U.S. homeless population," said Badgonas.

Paula Trevino is one of the people getting a meal Thursday.

"I am just blessed and glad to be here with the family, and thanks so much," said Trevino.

The Wences family helped deliver the meals.

"It felt amazing, heartfelt," said Wences.