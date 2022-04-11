Operation Front Porch returns to Round Rock for the holidays

Round Rock residents can send packages to Round Rock Police Department to help prevent package theft during the holiday season beginning Nov. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) wants to decrease chances of package theft ahead of holiday shopping in Austin through its program: Operation Front Porch.

Operation Front Porch will return Nov. 7. and is exclusive to Round Rock residents.

Residents can have their online orders shipped under their own name sent to the police department's address. Residents will have up to three days to pick up packages from RRPD.

This is the sixth consecutive year of Operation Front Porch since it was created in 2017. The program was created after 13 package theft reports were made during the 2016 holiday season.

Since the program began, more than 1,100 packages have been delivered to the police department and package theft has decreased in the Round Rock area during the December holiday season.

According to a press release from RRPD, packages can be picked up during normal business hours and there will also be extended weekday hours and Saturday pickup hours available. The last day to pick up any packages is Dec. 22.

All packages must be under 50 pounds. Resident picking up a package must provide their government-issued identification card and proof of receipt. Parents picking up packages addressed to their child(ren) must provide proof of guardianship and the child's identification.

Operation Front Porch is free, but the department is taking optional donations to the Round Rock Police Foundation.

Pick up times:

Nov. 7 to Nov. 23, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 28 to Dec. 21, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays in December, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No pick-up on Sundays

