'This is our only source of income': Round Rock family sees their food truck destroyed in tornado

The family said a utility pole fell on top of their food truck. They lost hundreds of dollars in food and were left without water and power.

AUSTIN, Texas — Since Monday's tornadoes, dozens of people have suffered damage to their homes and businesses.

KVUE spoke to the owner of the food truck Ambur Fire. The family-owned business was the Amburgeys' only source of income. It was heavily damaged by the tornado. Now, they're working to get it up and running again.

Sally Amburgey, one of the owners, said she got a call from one of her neighbors after the tornado hit. They were told to go and check out the food truck because it wasn't in good shape. That's when she and her husband got to their business and saw the damage.

"We have a telephone pole, an electric pole that has put a hole in our roof," said Sally Amburgey. "We have no power. We've lost all of our, you know, food and supplies, hundreds of pounds of food, meat that is gone."

Amburgey and her husband opened up this place only 10 months ago. It was a project they started to keep their minds occupied during a difficult time in their lives when their babies were in intensive care.

"We had two preemie babies," said Scott Amburgey, Sally's husband. "She would come home at night and, you know, with a lot of anxiety and things to kind of help calm her down. She came up with this jalapeno ranch dip that she started making... and it kept her occupied. Once the pandemic hit, you know, she started selling it to the neighbors, and it just became bigger and bigger, and it turned into basically a catering business."

From there, Sally convinced Scott to start making burgers. He ended up leaving his corporate job, and with his wife, they created Ambur Fire.

Now, this couple along with their three kids, depend on this business.

"This is our only source of income," said Scott. "I mean, the good thing is we're alive. And we're healthy and all that. But I don't think it all has sunk in yet."

Just a few months ago, they were helping people, giving out food, when the winter storm hit. Now, they're the ones who need a hand.

For now, all they can do is wait for the city to come and remove the utility pole stuck on their truck.

"We hope it's not as bad as it looks," said Scott, hoping they can get back to business soon.

