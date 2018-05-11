SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Twenty-six people were killed in the attack on First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Hundreds of people gathered around the church on Sunday for a memorial almost one year later.

“In some aspects, it seems like it's been a lifetime,” said Pastor Frank Pomeroy. “In other aspects, it seems like it was just yesterday."

Pastor Frank Pomeroy's daughter, Annabelle, was one of the 26 people killed that Sunday during the service.

“They are never fully gone. They’re right here, they’re right here,” said Pastor Pomeroy, pointing to his heart.

Pastor Pomeroy said Sunday was an opportunity to “come together and remember what happened but also pronounce and proclaim the victory moving forward.”

Hundreds showed up to worship and provide comfort to friends and family of the victims.

“They’re here, and they’re praising the lord, they’re singing with all their heart,” said Pastor Pomeroy. “So, yes, there are tears in our eyes, but there is joy in our hearts of knowing what God’s done, is doing and will do.”

He said they refuse to let evil win. The community and congregation came together on Sunday to prove just that.

