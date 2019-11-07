AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department had a nice cool down from the Texas heat with a special visit from Theresa Ann, founder of Love with Lemons.

Officers enjoyed free lemonade at the APD Training Academy from Theresa Ann dressed in police uniform.

One little girl's love for lemons turned into something bigger. Theresa Ann has raised more than $10,000 by selling lemonade, benefiting fallen officers, police K-9 Units, Toys for Tots and more.

Her parents originally didn't let Theresa Ann have a lemonade stand because her neighborhood was not busy enough.

After the attack on Baton Rouge police officers occurred, her parents wanted to show appreciation to law enforcement. They asked Theresa Ann, "If we sell lemonade, can police officers get it for free?" Theresa Ann said, "Yes," and the rest is history her parents said.

Most of Theresa Ann's fundraisers have gone to law enforcement causes. She has her own website, Love With Lemons, where you can see upcoming events or donate.

