AUSTIN — Austin officials responded to a reported gunshot wound incident in Central East Austin Tuesday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the incident happened in the 5700 block of Manor Road. One person was sent to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

#ATCEMS @Austin_Police & @AustinFireInfo assets on-scene of a reported Gunshot Wound incident at 5700 block of Manor Rd (19:59); 1 patient declared Trauma Alert, being treated & prepped for Transport. More to Follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 14, 2018

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV