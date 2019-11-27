AUSTIN, Texas — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in northeast Austin on Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the 1200 block of East St. Johns Avenue.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, one adult was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

APD told KVUE the shooting was accidental and the man who pulled the trigger is in custody.

Police officers and Austin fire crews were on the scene.

No more information is available at this time.

