x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One person seriously injured in crash on MoPac expressway, officials say

ATCEMS said drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).

The person, reported to be unconscious, was taken to St. David's with critical life-threatening injuries.

Officials responded to the scene at 2200 S. Mopac Expressway shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of an incident involving a pedestrian an a vehicle. ATCEMS said drivers in the area should expect closures and recommend drivers avoid the area if possible.

The identities of those involved was not released. It was not immediately known if anyone involved was taken into custody. 

Check back for more updates. 

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

North Texas mom responds after daughter seen hitting substitute teacher, using racially offensive language in video

It's official: Samsung selects Taylor for new chip plant, Gov. Abbott announces

Texas is not prepared to handle extreme winter weather again, ERCOT report shows

In Other News

Can the Texas grid handle the power load from the new Samsung chip facility in Taylor?