One person seriously injured in crash on MoPac expressway, officials say

ATCEMS said drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).

The person, reported to be unconscious, was taken to St. David's with critical life-threatening injuries.

Officials responded to the scene at 2200 S. Mopac Expressway shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of an incident involving a pedestrian an a vehicle. ATCEMS said drivers in the area should expect closures and recommend drivers avoid the area if possible.

The identities of those involved was not released. It was not immediately known if anyone involved was taken into custody.

FINAL 2200 S Mopac Expy Sb: Vehicle vs pedestrian collision, one unconscious patient. #ATCEMSMedics have transported to St. David's South with critical life-threatening injuries. Expect #ATXTraffic closures & avoid the area if possible. No further info available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 24, 2021