One person seriously injured in crash on MoPac expressway, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was sent to the hospital following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
The person, reported to be unconscious, was taken to St. David's with critical life-threatening injuries.
Officials responded to the scene at 2200 S. Mopac Expressway shortly before 9 p.m. on reports of an incident involving a pedestrian an a vehicle. ATCEMS said drivers in the area should expect closures and recommend drivers avoid the area if possible.
The identities of those involved was not released. It was not immediately known if anyone involved was taken into custody.
