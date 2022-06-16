One person injured after plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake

Officials said one person was transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin.

The Austin Police Department reported that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. west of Interstate 35.

The plane was a small, 2-seater, Vespa-style aircraft. The sole occupant was rescued by a nearby paddleboarder, according to police

The APD, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS all responded.

According to ATCEMS, the pilot was transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.

A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that one of its game wardens was involved in the crash, providing the following statement:

"The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is aware that a Game Warden pilot was involved in a plane crash today in Austin on Lady Bird Lake. We are gathering more information about the status of the pilot and the airplane."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: Some initial looks at the scene. pic.twitter.com/fDTPqpLciP — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022

UPDATE: #ATCEMSSPARTAN drone video showing the aircraft submerged just below the surface. pic.twitter.com/wexI9MqpQS — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022

Plane crash in Lady Bird Lake in downtown #ATX …plane barely missed 35 and went in nose first & is resting on bottom…can see left wing which is bent and the tail of the single engine prop plane…only occupant got out immediately and was picked up by kayakers and taken to shore. pic.twitter.com/WOAIjQu5O3 — Artie Schweitzer (@ArtieSchweitzer) June 16, 2022