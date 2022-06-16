One person injured after plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a small plane crashed into Lady Bird Lake in Downtown Austin.
The Austin Police Department reported that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. west of Interstate 35.
The plane was a small, 2-seater, Vespa-style aircraft. The sole occupant was rescued by a nearby paddleboarder, according to police
The APD, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS all responded.
According to ATCEMS, the pilot was transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.
A spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department confirmed that one of its game wardens was involved in the crash, providing the following statement:
"The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is aware that a Game Warden pilot was involved in a plane crash today in Austin on Lady Bird Lake. We are gathering more information about the status of the pilot and the airplane."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
