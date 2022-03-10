One person flown to hospital after 3-vehicle crash near Bee Cave

ATCEMS said drivers in the area should expect continued road closures at this time.

BEE CAVE, Texas — One person was flown to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the scene at 15314 State Highway 71 near Bee Cave around 1:40 p.m. and found four people involved, with one person pinned in their vehicle.

The person was removed from the vehicle and flown to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries. ATCEMS took another patient to Baylor Scott & White in Lakeway with minor injuries. The two others refused transport, officials said.

#ATCEMS, @STAR_Flight_TC & First Responders are on scene of a Vehicle Rescue at 15314 W Sh 71 (13:40). #ATCEMSMedics on scene reporting 3 vehicle collision w/ 4 patients involved & 1 patient that was pinned in their vehicle, who has been declared a Trauma Alert. More to follow... — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 10, 2022

