One person dead following multiple vehicle collision on Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A multiple vehicle collision has resulted in one person dead on Ben White Boulevard.

At 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 31, Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted that medics were on the scene of a multiple vehicle collision involving a pedestrian crossing the street in the 300 block of West Ben White Boulevard.

Multiple ambulances responded to the scene and more are still arriving.

At 6:30 a.m., ATCEMS sent an update at the scene stating that one adult had been declared dead. Details are limited, but the death was stated to be not related to the pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Medics are still on the scene. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

