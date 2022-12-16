One person dead following car crash off of FM 812

ATCEMS said drivers should expect delays in the area.

DEL VALLE, Texas — A two-vehicle collision resulted in one death on Friday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said it was responding to a vehicle rescue at 10500 FM 812 just before 8 p.m. That's in Del Valle near State Highway 21. The Austin Fire Department and ESD 11 were also at the scene of the crash.

Officials said the crash involved two cars and five patients, one of who was pinned and had to be extricated. CPR was in progress on a patient as well.

In an update at 8:35 p.m., ATCEMS said an adult patient had died at the scene. The other four involved refused EMS transport.

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area around the scene.

No other information was immediately available.