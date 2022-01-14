x
One person dead, another injured following vehicle crash near Lake Travis

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ATCEMS.
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — One person died Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision near Lake Travis.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene at 5600 N. FM 620 shortly before 3 p.m.

ATCEMS said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The department later reported that a second adult patient was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with "potentially serious injuries."

Traffic delays should be expected in the area at this time and ATCEMS said it was no longer on scene. No other information was available. 

