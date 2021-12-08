x
One man arrested following SWAT situation in Round Rock, police say

The department responded to the 1300 block of Garden Path Drive after receiving a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Credit: Getty Images
A generic photo of police lights.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man was arrested following a SWAT situation at a residence in Round Rock, according to the Round Rock Police Department.

The department initially responded to a report of a barricaded subject early Wednesday afternoon in a residence in the 1300 block of Garden Path Drive. Officers responded after the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services requested assistance. 

Later in the evening, around 6:45 p.m., the department said the man, identified as 30-year-old John Robles, was taken into custody and that there were no other suspects.

Robles was taken into custody on a felony warrant for aggravated assault-probation violation.

The department said there was no threat to the public.

No other details regarding the incident were immediately available. 

