One killed overnight in Austin crash involving motorcycle

The crash took place at West Slaughter Lane and Texas Oaks.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed overnight in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at West Slaughter Lane and Texas Oaks Boulevard in South Austin on Friday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the collision took place around 12:30 a.m.

An adult was pronounced deceased on scene.

ATCEMS said road closures will take place as officials investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality W Slaughter/Texas Oaks (00:29) #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a deceased on-scene pronouncement of an adult as a result of an auto vs motorcycle collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures for investigation. No further information is available. pic.twitter.com/oCdTdGnlQg — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 10, 2022