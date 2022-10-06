One killed overnight in Austin crash involving motorcycle

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed overnight in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at West Slaughter Lane and Texas Oaks Boulevard in South Austin on Friday.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the collision took place around 12:30 a.m.
An adult was pronounced deceased on scene.
ATCEMS said road closures will take place as officials investigate.
No further information was immediately available.
