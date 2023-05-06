One man killed after accidental shooting in West Austin

After consultation with the Travis County District Attorney's office, police said that no charges will be filed at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning in West Austin.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 6800 block of West Courtyard Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Police and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and located 19-year-old Parsa Danesh, who was suffering from apparent trauma. He later died on the scene.

APD investigators believe that Danesh's death came as the result of an accidental shooting. After consultation with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, police said no charges will be filed at this time.