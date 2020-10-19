One in critical condition after crashing into Central Austin home

According to Austin-Travis County EMS , the collision occurred around 5:54 p.m. on the 1600 block of Preston Ave.

A 911 caller reported that a car collided with a home and that the patient was unconscious, so medics instructed them to begin CPR. The patient was then transported to Dell Seton Medical Center in a critical, life-threatening condition likely due to a medical issue rather than injuries sustained from the collision.