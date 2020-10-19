x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Local News

One in critical condition after crashing into Central Austin home

Medics say the patient may have suffered a medical issue before the crash.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtwon.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in a life-threatening condition after crashing into a home in Central Austin Monday evening.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the collision occurred around 5:54 p.m. on the 1600 block of Preston Ave.

RELATED: Teen injured after car crashes into Austin home

A 911 caller reported that a car collided with a home and that the patient was unconscious, so medics instructed them to begin CPR. The patient was then transported to Dell Seton Medical Center in a critical, life-threatening condition likely due to a medical issue rather than injuries sustained from the collision.

The Austin Fire Department also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin ISD superintendent creates new teacher group, voices of employees heard through committee

No tsunami threat to Washington coast after 7.5 Alaska earthquake

President Trump goes after Fauci, tries to buck up his campaign team