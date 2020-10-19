One in critical condition after crashing into Central Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in a life-threatening condition after crashing into a home in Central Austin Monday evening.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the collision occurred around 5:54 p.m. on the 1600 block of Preston Ave.
A 911 caller reported that a car collided with a home and that the patient was unconscious, so medics instructed them to begin CPR. The patient was then transported to Dell Seton Medical Center in a critical, life-threatening condition likely due to a medical issue rather than injuries sustained from the collision.
The Austin Fire Department also responded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
