100,000 gallons of wastewater overflows at Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park

The spill is not affecting Austin’s drinking water supply. Two trails at the park are closed after the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — An overflow has been contained after 100,000 gallons spilled at Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park Sunday, according to Austin Water crews. The overflow did not affect Austin’s drinking water supply.

A pipe broke Sunday morning causing the overflow. It was contained and repairs on that pipe are underway. Two trails and a service road at the park are now closed due to repairs.

There was also no impact on Walnut Creek, according to Austin Water and Watershed Protection staff. Austin Water notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of the spill.

All sewer water re-entered the wastewater collection system, officials said.

Austin Water said those within a half-mile of the area who use private drinking water supply wells should have their water tested and disinfected if necessary. It advises residents to only use boiled or distilled water for all personal uses.

Those who get water from a public supply should contact their distributer to see if it is safe to use. Austin Water also said to avoid contact with waste material, soil or water near the area affected by the spill.