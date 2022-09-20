One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 75 and Stacy Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road.

Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway when it collided with another vehicle, sending the 18-wheeler off the overpass.

Dash camera video from a witness shows the semi-truck going off the overpass, overturning onto the road and then bursting into flames.

WARNING: THE VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING IMAGES.

Police said the driver of the semi-truck died. Their identity has not yet been released.

Letters and packages spilled out onto the roadway after the crash. Some had USPS markings on them. A USPS employee could be seen at the scene taking pictures and making phone calls but the agency has yet to confirm if the truck belongs to them or if the driver is an employee.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured and was seen cooperating with police.

Traffic could be seen backed up for miles going northbound on 75 through Allen.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends as they deal with their loss," police said in statement.

The City of Allen said to expect delays in all directions through the rest of the afternoon and evening at 75 and Stacy Road. The east service road from Cabela's Drive to Stacy Road will be shut down.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews are at the scene investigating the crash.