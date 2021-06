ATCEMS said one person was pronounced dead on scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and two others have been injured after a crash on Ed Bluestein Boulevard Sunday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS was on scene near 7102-7242 Ed Bluestein Blvd. southbound.

One person was pronounced dead on scene, an adult was taken to Dell Seton with life-threatening injuries and a child was taken to Dell Children's with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality vehicle rescue 7102-7242 Ed Bluestein Blvd Sb: 3 total patients: 1 adult DOS, 1 adult (pinned) transported to Dell Seton with critical life threatening injuries, 1 pedi to Dell Children’s with non life threatening injuries. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 13, 2021