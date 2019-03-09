SPICEWOOD, Texas — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Spicewood on Monday evening.

The crash happened at 522-849 N. Paleface Ranch Rd. just before 8 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the car hit a fix object.

The man was the only person in the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, the Pedernales Fire Department said.

Drivers are asked to expect closures and avoid the area.

