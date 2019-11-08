AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

One person died and two others were seriously injured.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. in North Austin, on Lamar Boulevard at Masterson Pass, just north of Rundberg Lane.

Police scoured a parking lot at that intersection for evidence.

One man in his 30s died at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Two other men, also in their 30s, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

