One dead after East Austin crash

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 1102 Tillery St.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after a crash Sunday evening in East Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

ATCEMS said in a tweet Sunday it was responding to a vehicle rescue at 1102 Tillery St. for reports of a vehicle versus a tree. ATCEMS said one person was pinned in his or her vehicle.

ATCEMS said the person was extricated from the vehicle and CPR was in progress. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene, ATCEMS said.

Officials said to expect road closures in the area.

