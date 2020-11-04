FLORENCE, Texas — A 34-year-old woman is dead after a crash in northwest Williamson County on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of County Road 221, near US 183, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The road was closed between US 183 and the 1800 block of CR 221. Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

No other information is available at this time.

