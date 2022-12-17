One dead, four injured in 3-vehicle crash in Manor

Two adults and two children were taken to Austin hospitals.

MANOR, Texas — One person died Saturday afternoon and several others were injured in a crash in Manor.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a crash along with the Austin Fire Department just after 4:30 p.m. on East Parmer Lane off of the SH 130 service road. That's in Manor.

According to EMS, three vehicles were involved with a total of five patients. Two who were pinned were extricated from the vehicles.

In an update shortly after 6:20 p.m., ATCEMS said an adult involved had been declared dead at the scene. The other patients were declared trauma alert.

Two additional adults were flown to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially life-threatening injuries, per ATCEMS. Two children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

At 6:30 p.m., EMS said its units were no longer at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.