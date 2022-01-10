One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

The collision happened at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street around 8 p.m., according to ATCEMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin on Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said it responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street around 8 p.m.

Around 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that an adult had been pronounced dead at the scene after medics attempted life-saving measures.

No other information on the incident was immediately available.

Drivers in the area should expect extended closures as the investigation continues. ATCEMS said drivers should seek alternate routes.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality Auto-pedestrian collision with CPR in progress

N Lamar Blvd / Beaver St: #ATCEMSMedics obtained a deceased on-scene pronouncement of an adult. Expect extended #ATXTraffic closures for investigation. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 2, 2022

