One dead following auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin on Saturday night.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said it responded to an auto-pedestrian collision at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street around 8 p.m.
Around 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS tweeted that an adult had been pronounced dead at the scene after medics attempted life-saving measures.
No other information on the incident was immediately available.
Drivers in the area should expect extended closures as the investigation continues. ATCEMS said drivers should seek alternate routes.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal and emotional abuse, other violations
Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital cleared with no injuries reported after response to shots-fired call