AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in North Austin on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near North Lamar Boulevard and Justin Lane just after 1:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene and a 28-year-old man was taken to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old is now in a stable condition, police said.

Police said there were potentially three scenes, including a body shop, a motel and a parking lot.

It is believed the people involved in the shooting knew each other.

People of interest have been detained and police believe there is no threat to the public.

Medics, police and fire crews were on the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at (512) 477-3588.

