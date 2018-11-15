HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS — According to a press release from Hays County an early morning fire on Thursday at 100 Buckskin Pass in the Rolling Oaks subdivision claimed one life.

At approximately 1 a.m. the fire was reported at a mobile home and multiple agencies arrived on scene to assist.

The release stated two residents were inside the home at the time. Nelva Joyce Roberson was pronounced deceased at the scene and next of kin was notified. Dale Alton Roberson, who is a former owner/reporter of the Dripping Springs News-Dispatch, was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns and is expected to be released Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss.

No additional information was available as of Thursday afternoon.

