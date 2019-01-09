AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Austin.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday on Metric Boulevard just north of Highway 183.

The crash was between a car and a motorcycle.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were asking people to avoid the area.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hurricane Dorian becomes a dangerous Category 5 storm

Justice Ginsburg reports she's on way to 'well' after cancer

Texas Longhorns, UT fans honor Cedric Benson with moment of silence before Louisiana Tech game