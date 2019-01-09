AUSTIN, Texas — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Austin.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday on Metric Boulevard just north of Highway 183.
The crash was between a car and a motorcycle.
Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 40s was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police were asking people to avoid the area.
