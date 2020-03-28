AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in East Austin on Friday night.

The incident happened at East 12th Street and Airport Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police said a black middle-aged woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She was crossing Airport Boulevard from east to west.

Medics, police and fire crews responded to the incident.

One vehicle stayed behind and cooperated with investigators, but a second vehicle may have been involved and driven off, police said.

Motorists are asked to expect closures and avoid the area.

