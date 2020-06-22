x
One dead, 3 injured in North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in North Austin on Sunday evening.

The crash happened at Jamestown Drive and the Research Boulevard southbound service road around 6:20 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult was killed in the incident, while three others had minor injuries.

CPR was conducted, but the victim died on the scene, EMS said.

No other information is available.

