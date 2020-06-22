One dead, 3 injured in North Austin crash

The crash happened at Jamestown Drive and the Research Boulevard southbound service road around 6:20 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in North Austin on Sunday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult was killed in the incident, while three others had minor injuries.

CPR was conducted, but the victim died on the scene, EMS said.

No other information is available.