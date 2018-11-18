AUSTIN — A man was sent to Dell Seton Medical Center to be treated for moderate burns to his face and hands after local firefighters responded to a garage fire Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department PIO.

Fire crews from Austin and Pflugerville responded at 7:27 a.m. on Sunday and found heavy fire coming from the garage of a single-family home at 3905 Northfield.

A full fire attack was in progress by 7:34 a.m.

Fire Attack 3905 Northfield pic.twitter.com/RPHLoOqreS — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 18, 2018

Fire Attack 3905 Northfield pic.twitter.com/HLdQf5CfcB — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 18, 2018

3905 Northfield pic.twitter.com/WlBH1C6S9Y — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 18, 2018

By 8:04 a.m., crews had confined the fire to the garage, but were having difficulty extinguishing it because of more than 30 gallons of stored gasoline in the garage.

3905 Northfield Crews have confined fire to garage but having difficulty with final extinguishment because of significant number of burning fuel cans in garage. pic.twitter.com/10Y3G3yJ1a — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 18, 2018

By 9:17 a.m., the fire was out and the cause was under investigation. In addition to the man sent to Dell Seton, three children also evacuated the home. The children were examined by Austin-Travis County EMS and released to their mother.

Update 3905 Northfield. Fire is out, fire cause under investigation. Adult male went to Dell Seton for moderate burns to face and hands @ATCEMS also evaluated 3 children who were not transported. @CenTexRedCross assisting — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) November 18, 2018

Fire investigators ruled the cause of this fire accidental. The man was trying to start a fire in the fireplace with lighter fluid and caught the lighter fluid bottle on fire.

The fire damage is estimated at $150,000 in structure damage and $50,000 in content damage.

The five people displaced by the fire are being assisted by Central Texas Red Cross and will be staying with family.

© 2018 KVUE-TV