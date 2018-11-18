AUSTIN — A man was sent to Dell Seton Medical Center to be treated for moderate burns to his face and hands after local firefighters responded to a garage fire Sunday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department PIO.
Fire crews from Austin and Pflugerville responded at 7:27 a.m. on Sunday and found heavy fire coming from the garage of a single-family home at 3905 Northfield.
A full fire attack was in progress by 7:34 a.m.
By 8:04 a.m., crews had confined the fire to the garage, but were having difficulty extinguishing it because of more than 30 gallons of stored gasoline in the garage.
By 9:17 a.m., the fire was out and the cause was under investigation. In addition to the man sent to Dell Seton, three children also evacuated the home. The children were examined by Austin-Travis County EMS and released to their mother.
Fire investigators ruled the cause of this fire accidental. The man was trying to start a fire in the fireplace with lighter fluid and caught the lighter fluid bottle on fire.
The fire damage is estimated at $150,000 in structure damage and $50,000 in content damage.
The five people displaced by the fire are being assisted by Central Texas Red Cross and will be staying with family.