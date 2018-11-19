AUSTIN — Four people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a pin-in car crash on State Highway 71.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that one person was transported by STAR Flight with critical, life-threatening injuries to Dell Seton Medical Center, while two other adults and a teenager were taken to South Austin Medical Center by ambulance.

Officials said the crash happened before 7:45 p.m. on the 24000 block of SH 71.

Expect heavy delays in the area and watch out for first responders working the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV