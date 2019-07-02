AUSTIN, Texas — Feb. 7 marks the "first ever" "No Kill Day" at the Texas State Capitol.

Close to 200 hundred people have said they are going and more than 1,000 people said they are interested in going on the Facebook event created by Texas Pets Alive! and Austin Pets Alive!

Well into the Texas Legislative session, the group will meet at 11 a.m. on the front steps of the Texas Capitol with their pets and signs to ask lawmakers to make every shelter in Texas a "no kill" facility.

"We’ll celebrate the progress already made in reducing the number of shelter deaths across the state and show our appreciation to those legislators helping our four legged friends," the Facebook event said.

Austin Animal Center is the largest no-kill animal shelter in the country, a status the center has held since 2011. It has saved 116,300 dogs and cats. South Korean veterinarians traveled to Austin in November to take notes from the shelter.

